H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call this evening from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
During the call, they discussed the latest developments on the Ukrainian arena and ways to solve them by peaceful and diplomatic means, in addition to reviewing relevant regional and international issues.
