His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, exchanged congratulations and blessings on the occasion of the imminent advent of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr in telephone calls this evening with a number of his brothers, leaders of brotherly Arab and Islamic countries.

His Highness exchanged congratulations with each of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Excellency President Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine, and His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Turkish Republic.