His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, with his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the approaching Eid al-Adha, in a phone call made by His Highness today.

This came in a tweet to the official account of the Amiri Diwan on Twitter