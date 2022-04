His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, with his brother, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, in a phone call made by His Highness this evening, according to the website of the Amiri Diwan.