His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the approaching Eid al-Adha, in phone calls this evening, with a number of his brothers, leaders of the brotherly Arab and Islamic countries.

His Highness exchanged congratulations with His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco, His Excellency President Kais Saied, President of the Republic of Tunisia, His Excellency President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, His Excellency President Dr. Barham Salih, President of the Republic of Iraq, His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey .