His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the State of Qatar, granted His Excellency Mr. Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud, the former Speaker of the Shura Council, the Hamad bin Khalifa scarf, in appreciation of his giving and the efforts he made in serving his country throughout his tenure.

This happened when His Highness the Amir received him in his office at the Amiri Diwan this morning.

For his part, HE Mr. Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud expressed his thanks and gratitude to His Highness the Emir for this honor.