His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, granted His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud Al Thani, the former Governor of the Qatar Central Bank, the Hamad bin Khalifa Sash, in appreciation of his role and giving throughout his tenure, when His Highness the Amir received him at the Amiri Diwan, Sabah Today.

For his part, His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud Al Thani expressed his thanks and gratitude to His Highness the Emir for this honor.