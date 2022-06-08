His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received, in his office at the Amiri Diwan this morning, His Excellency Mr. Hafeez Mohammed Al-Ajmi, the Ambassador of the sisterly State of Kuwait, His Excellency Mr. Omar Ahmed Karim Al-Barzanji, the Ambassador of the sisterly Republic of Iraq, and His Excellency Mr. Michalis Zakhariolo, the Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus, Both separately, in order to greet His Highness on the occasion of the end of their period of work in the country, according to the Emiri Diwan.

HH The Emir granted the ambassadors the Wajbah Medal in appreciation of their efforts to strengthen and develop cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and their countries, wishing them success in their future tasks and relations further progress and prosperity.

For their part, the ambassadors expressed their thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Emir and to state officials for the cooperation they had during their work in the country, which contributed to strengthening relations between Qatar and their countries.