His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President Jair Bolsonaro of the Federative Republic of Brazil held an official session of talks at the Amiri Diwan this morning.

At the beginning of the session, HH The Emir welcomed the President and his accompanying delegation, wishing him a pleasant stay, and the relations of the two countries further development and development in various fields. And cooperation with the State of Qatar in various fields to achieve the interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.

During the session, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them, especially in the fields of investment, economy, defense, energy and sports, in addition to exchanging views on a number of issues of common interest.

HH The Emir received from the Brazilian President the grand medal of the Brazilian National Medal, which is the highest Brazilian decoration awarded to heads of state and government.

The session was attended by a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers. On the Brazilian side, it was attended by Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying the President.

The President of Brazil had arrived at the Amiri Diwan earlier, where an official reception ceremony was held for him.