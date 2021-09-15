H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and HE Dr. Mohamed Al Manfi, Chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council, held an official session of talks at the Emiri Diwan this morning.

During the session, they discussed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways of enhancing and developing them, in addition to exchanging views on a number of issues of common concern.

The situation in Libya was also discussed during the session, where the President of the Libyan Presidential Council expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Emir for the State of Qatar’s continued support for the State of Libya and its people.

For his part, HH the Emir affirmed Qatar’s continued support for what would lead to Libya’s unity and stability.



The session was attended by a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers, and on the Libyan side, Their Excellencies, members of the accompanying official delegation attended.

His Excellency the President of the Libyan Presidential Council had arrived at the Amiri Diwan earlier, where an official reception ceremony was held for His Excellency.