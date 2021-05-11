His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, and His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, held a session of talks at the Peace Palace in Jeddah this evening.

At the beginning of the session, His Royal Highness, the Saudi Crown Prince, welcomed His Highness the Emir and the accompanying delegation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, conveying the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to His Highness the Emir of the country. For his part, His Highness the Amir expressed his regards to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

His Highness Prince Al-Moufdi and His Highness the Saudi Crown Prince exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the approaching Eid al-Fitr, praying to God Almighty to accept good deeds from everyone, and to restore this honorable occasion to our Arab and Islamic nations with good, Yemen and blessings.

During the session, they discussed brotherly relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, in addition to discussing the most prominent issues on the regional and international arenas, especially the latest developments in the region.

The session was attended by Their Excellencies, members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Emir.

On the Saudi side, it was attended by His Royal Highness Prince Turki bin Muhammad bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers, His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Minister of Defense, and His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs His Excellency Dr. Musaed bin Muhammad Al-Aiban, Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers, National Security Adviser, and His Excellency Professor Yasser bin Othman Al-Rumayyan, Governor of the Public Investment Fund.

His Highness, the Emir of the State of Qatar, attended the Suhur banquet hosted by His Royal Highness, the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia, in honor of His Highness and the accompanying delegation.