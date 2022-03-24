His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President Borut Pahor of the Republic of Slovenia held an official session of talks at the Amiri Diwan this afternoon.

During the session, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them in all fields, especially in investment and the economy, according to the Emiri Diwan.

A number of regional and international issues of concern to the two countries were also discussed, including developments in the region.

The talks were attended by HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Head of the Emiri Court, and Minister of Municipality Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie.

On the Slovenian side, the session was attended by HE Minister of Infrastructure, Jernig Vertovic, and HE Andrej Vizjak, Minister of Environment and Spatial Planning.

On this occasion, His Highness the Emir hosted a lunch banquet in honor of His Excellency President Borut Pahor, President of the Republic of Slovenia, and the accompanying delegation.

The Slovenian President had arrived at the Amiri Diwan earlier, where he was accorded an official reception ceremony.