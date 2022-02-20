HH the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, with his brother, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the sisterly People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, held an official session of talks at the Emiri Diwan this morning.

At the beginning of the session, His Highness the Amir welcomed the Algerian president and the accompanying delegation, wishing him a pleasant stay and bilateral relations further development and growth in all fields, according to the Amiri Diwan.

For his part, the Algerian president expressed his thanks to His Highness the Amir for the warm reception and hospitality, looking forward to strengthening cooperation relations in a way that achieves the common aspirations of the two brotherly countries and peoples.

During the session, they discussed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing and developing them in various fields, in addition to discussing issues of common concern.

The session was attended by His Highness Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the personal representative of the Emir, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Head of the Emiri Court, His Excellency Mr. Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti, Minister of Transportation, and His Excellency Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Subaie, Minister of Foreign Affairs. The Municipality, HE Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, HE Mrs. Buthaina bint Ali Al-Jabr Al-Nuaimi, Minister of Education and Higher Education, and HE Mrs. Maryam bint Nasser Al-Misnad, Minister of Social Development and Family.

On the Algerian side, it was attended by H.E. Ramtane Lamamra, Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, H.E. Mr. Abderrachid Tabbi, Minister of Justice, Keeper of the Seals, H.E. Mr. Mohamed Arkab, Minister of Energy and Mines, H.E. Mr. Abdelbaki Ben Zayan, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and H.E. Kawthar Kriko Minister of National Solidarity, Family and Women’s Issues, H.E. Mr. Mohamed Abdelhafid Heni, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, and H.E. Mr. Tarek Belaribi, Minister of Housing, Urbanism and the City.

His Highness the Emir and the Algerian president also held a bilateral meeting, during which they exchanged views and views on a number of regional and international issues and the current developments.

The Algerian President had arrived at the Amiri Diwan earlier, where an official reception ceremony was held for him.