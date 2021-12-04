H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic discussed friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them in various fields, especially the economic, investment, defense, security, educational and development fields, in a way that achieves the mutual interests of the two friendly countries.

During the talks, which took place at the Amiri Diwan this evening, opinions and views were exchanged on a number of issues of common interest at the regional and international levels, especially the latest developments in the region.

The talks were attended by a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers.

On the French side, it was attended by Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying the President.