His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, included, with his generous patronage, the Scientific Excellence Day Award ceremony in its fourteenth session, which was held at the Sheraton Doha Hotel, this morning.



The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and a number of their Excellencies sheikhs, ministers and senior officials of the state.

His Highness the Emir honored the 71 winners of this year’s Scientific Excellence Award, representing those with doctoral and master’s degrees, graduates of university degrees, distinguished students in secondary, preparatory and elementary levels, in addition to the distinguished teacher and outstanding school categories.

The ceremony also included the presentation of a film about the award and its winners this year in its various categories.

The ceremony included a speech by His Excellency Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Wahid Al Hammadi, Minister of Education and Higher Education, and a speech on behalf of the distinguished distinguished students delivered by Ahmed Abdullah Al Buainain, winner of the Academic Excellence Award in the category of holders of a master’s degree.

The Scientific Excellence Day Award ceremony for this year was organized, amid precautionary measures and preventive measures, to limit the spread of the emerging corona virus (Covid-19).