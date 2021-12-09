His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani hosted a dinner banquet in honor of his brother, His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the official delegation accompanying him at the Museum of Islamic Art today.

The banquet was attended by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Emir, His Highness Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, Personal Representative of the Emir, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani, and His Excellency Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al Thani.

The banquet was also attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, HE Mr. Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim, Speaker of the Shura Council, and a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs and Ministers.