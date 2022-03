His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani hosted a luncheon at the Emiri Diwan today in honor of the players and the technical and administrative staff of the Al Duhail Sports Club football team, the champion of HH the Amir’s Football Cup 2022 in the Golden Jubilee edition (the fiftieth edition), and the runner-up of the Al Duhail Sports Club Al Gharafa Sports, representatives of the sponsoring companies, a number of sports and media personalities, and the country’s guests.