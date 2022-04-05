His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani hosted an iftar banquet for Their Excellencies members of the ruling family, dignitaries and dignitaries of the country on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan at the Emiri Diwan today.

The banquet was attended by His Highness Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the personal representative of the Emir, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani, His Excellency Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al Thani, and His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of The Interior Ministry, HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim, Speaker of the Shura Council, and a number of Their Excellencies the sheikhs.