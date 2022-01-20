His Highness, the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, blessed the fourth batch of students nominated at the Police College, graduating today.

His Highness the Emir said through his official account on Instagram: “I congratulate the fourth batch of students nominated at the Police College for graduating today.”

His Highness, under his kind patronage, included the graduation ceremony of the fourth batch of students nominated at the Police College of the Ministry of Interior, at the Police Training Institute in Al Sailiya this morning.

At the beginning of the ceremony, the national anthem was played, followed by the queue leader’s permission to HH the Emir to inspect the queue of 90 graduates from the State of Qatar and the State of Palestine.

After reciting verses from the Holy Qur’an, displaying the march of the graduates’ queue and the military parade, His Highness the Amir honored the first graduate students, and the flag was received and handed over from the fourth to the fifth batch, the appointment order was read, the parade queue left, and the police college’s “officers of tomorrow” queue of students entered. At the end of the ceremony, the officers of the fourth batch took the oath and the college anthem.