H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani affirmed that he discussed with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi ways to enhance cooperation between Qatar and Iran, with which we have historical relations based on the principle of good neighborliness and the achievement of common interests.

“We discussed ways to maintain the region’s security and stability, in addition to the most prominent regional and international developments,” His Highness, the Emir of the country, said on his official account on Twitter.

This is the text of His Highness the Emir’s tweet:

“I discussed with His Excellency President Ibrahim Raisi, whom I was pleased to receive today, ways to enhance cooperation between Qatar and Iran, with which we have historical relations based on the principle of good neighborliness and achieving common interests. We discussed ways to preserve the region’s security and stability. In addition to the most prominent regional and international developments.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, held an official session of talks with President Ibrahim Raisi, at the Amiri Diwan this morning.

His Highness the Emir and the Iranian President also held a bilateral meeting, during which they discussed the most prominent developments of common interest at the regional and international levels, in addition to the current developments in the region.