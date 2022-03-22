His Highness The Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani welcomed all the volunteers of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

This is the text of His Highness’s tweet:

“I welcome all the volunteers of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and I wish them and those who will participate in the first tournament of its kind in our region a special experience through which they discover the richness and tolerance of our Arab culture and their keenness to build bridges of communication with different cultures and peoples. This is one of our main goals in hosting the tournament.”