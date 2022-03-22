His Highness, the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, attended, under his kind patronage, the opening ceremony of the Seventh Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2022), which is held under the slogan “The Most Prominent International Event for Communication of Security and Maritime Defense Specialists”, at the Qatar National Convention Center, Sabah Today.

The opening was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs, Ministers, Ministers of Defense and Chiefs of Staff from brotherly and friendly countries, a number of Their Excellencies ambassadors accredited to the State, senior officers of the Qatari Armed Forces, and conference guests from Academics and experts in the maritime security and defense sector.

The ceremony began with verses from the Holy Quran, then the national anthem was played, followed by a film about the Qatari armed forces, and then a speech by Major General (Navy) Abdullah Hassan Al-Sulaiti, Commander of the Qatari Emiri Naval Forces.

After the opening, His Highness the Emir toured the exhibition, during which he was briefed on the latest technologies, innovations and systems related to maritime defense, as well as various equipment and modern ships equipped with defense systems, communications, radars and other industries and marine services offered by more than 200 local, regional and international companies.