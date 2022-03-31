His Highness inaugurates Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum 3-2-1

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the State of Qatar, favored, under his kind patronage, the opening ceremony of the Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum 3-2-1 at Khalifa International Stadium this evening.

His Highness toured the museum’s sections, during which he was briefed on the museum’s exhibits and its collection that chronicle sports and Qatari athletes, the history of the Olympic Games in Qatar and the most important developments in sports culture, among the Arabs in particular and the world in general, in addition to his view of the galleries that house sports collectibles and photos from all over the world , and displays with information on the types of sports and Olympic Games.



The ceremony included a performance by the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra with a performance by the children’s choir, in addition to a speech by Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani, Chair of Qatar Museums Board of Trustees.

After that, HH The Emir honored our national athlete Moataz Barshim and Italian player Gianmarco Tampere, champions of the high jump at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.



The ceremony was attended by HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the personal representative of the Emir, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani, HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Museums Board of Trustees, and HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee.



The ceremony was also attended by His Excellency Dr. Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, His Excellency Mr. Gianni Infantino, President of the FIFA, and a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs, ministers, senior officials and those interested in sports affairs, and guests of the ceremony.