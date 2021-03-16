His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, and His Excellency President Ibrahim Muhammad Salih, President of the Republic of the Maldives, held an official session of talks at the Amiri Diwan this morning.

During the session, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance and develop them, especially in the investment and tourism fields, and discuss issues of common concern.

The session was attended by a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers.

On the Maldivian side, it was attended by a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying the President.

His Highness, the Emir of the country, hosted a lunch banquet in honor of His Excellency the Maldivian President and the accompanying delegation.

His Excellency the Maldivian President had arrived at the Amiri Diwan earlier, where an official reception ceremony was held for His Excellency.