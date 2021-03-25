His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country Al Mufdhi, made a phone call this evening with his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, during which he expressed his condolences on the death of the late God willing His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, praying to God Almighty to embrace him with the mercy of his mercy and bring him into his spaciousness, and to inspire his family and his family with patience and solace.