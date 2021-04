His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, made a phone call before noon today, with his brother His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein, King of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, during which he expressed the support of the State of Qatar and its stance with the brotherly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in all decisions and procedures. Taken by His Majesty in order to preserve the security and stability of brotherly Jordan.