Today, H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued Decree No. 48 of 2021 inviting the Shura Council for the first ordinary session of the first legislative term, corresponding to the fiftieth annual session, on Tuesday, the twentieth of the month of Rabi` al-Awwal in the year 1443 AH, corresponding to the twenty-sixth of October 2021 AD.

The decree decreed that it be implemented and enforced from the date of its issuance, and that it be published in the Official Gazette.