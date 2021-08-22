His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued today Decree No. 40 of 2021 setting the date for the election of members of the Shura Council.

The decree stipulated that Saturday the twenty-fifth of Safar 1443 AH, corresponding to October 2, 2021 AD, be set as the date for electing members of the Shura Council.

The decree also stipulated that citizens whose names are registered in the voters’ lists in all electoral districts shall be called to cast their votes in electing members of the Shura Council on the specified date.

The decree was executed and enforced from the date of its issuance. And to be published in the Official Gazette.