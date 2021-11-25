His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, issued Emiri Resolution No. 66 of 2021 restructuring the Board of Directors of the Qatar Investment Authority.

The resolution stipulates that the Board of Directors of the Qatar Investment Authority will be reconstituted as follows:

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani as Chairman, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani as Vice Chairman, His Excellency Mr. Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari as a member, and His Excellency Mr. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi Member, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani as a member, His Excellency Sheikh Bandar bin Muhammad bin Saud Al Thani as a member, His Excellency Mr. Nasser bin Ghanem Al Khulaifi as a member, and His Excellency Mr. Hassan bin Abdullah Al Thawadi as a member.

The decision stipulated its implementation and enforcement from the date of its issuance and to be published in the Official Gazette, according to the Emiri Diwan.