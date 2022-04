His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued today Emiri Resolution No. (18) for the year 2022 to increase the pensions of retirees.

** To view Emiri Resolution No. 18 of 2022 to increase the pensions of retirees.. Click here

The decision stipulated its implementation and enforcement from 1/4/2022, and to be published in the Official Gazette. This is according to the website of the Amiri Diwan.