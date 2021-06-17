His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, today issued Emiri Order No. 2 of 2021 amending the cabinet’s formation.

The order stipulated that His Excellency Mr. Masoud bin Mohammed Al-Amiri be appointed as Minister of Justice.

The order also stipulated that His Excellency Mr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, Minister of Municipality and Environment, in addition to his position duties, be entrusted with carrying out the duties of the Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs.

And the Emiri Order canceled every provision that contradicts its provisions.

The Emiri Decree stipulates that it be implemented from the date of its issuance and that it be published in the Official Gazette.