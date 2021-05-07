His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, has issued Emiri Order No. (1) for the year 2021 to exempt Mr. Ali Sharif Al-Emadi, Minister of Finance, from his position, and to entrust His Excellency Mr. Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari, Minister of Trade and Industry In addition to the duties of his position, perform the duties of the Minister of Finance.

