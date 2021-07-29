His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued Law No. (6) of 2021 issuing the Shura Council Election System Law.

The law stipulated its implementation and enforcement from the date of its issuance, and to be published in the Official Gazette.

His Highness also issued Law No. (7) of 2021 regarding the Shura Council.

