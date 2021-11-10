His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued today Emiri Resolution No. 63 of 2021 appointing Mr. Fahad Muhammad Abdullah Al-Attiyah as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

His Highness the Emir also issued Emiri Resolution No. 64 of 2021 appointing Khaled Rashid Salem Al-Hamoudi Al-Mansoori as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Canada.

The two decisions stipulated their implementation and enforcement from the date of their issuance and to be published in the Official Gazette.