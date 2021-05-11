His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, left the city of Jeddah at dawn today, after an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, was seen off by His Highness Prince Al-Moufdi upon his departure and the accompanying delegation at King Abdulaziz International Airport.

His Highness Prince Al-Moufdi sent a telegram of thanks to both his brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, in which he expressed his appreciation for the hospitality with which he received and the accompanying delegation During the visit, which provided a good opportunity to discuss the issues of concern to the two countries, in addition to ways to support and strengthen fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries in various fields for the good and in the interest of the two peoples, they asked His Highness God to preserve, care for and preserve the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Highness the Crown Prince and enjoy them with good health and wellness And to achieve for the brotherly Saudi people more prestige, progress and prosperity.