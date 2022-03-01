H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stressed that the Qatari-Namibian relations have many opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation.

His Highness said on Twitter: “The Qatari-Namibia relations have many opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation, especially in the fields of energy and investment, and this is what I discussed today with His Excellency President Hage Geingob, whom I was pleased to receive in Doha. We also discussed the most important developments of interest to our two friendly countries at the level of the region and the world.” “.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held an official session of talks with the President of the Republic of Namibia, Hage Geingob, at the Amiri Diwan this morning.

During the session, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and aspects of their development in various fields, especially in the field of investment and energy, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.

The talks were attended by HE Dr. Khalid bin Mohamed Al-Attiyah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Head of the Emiri Court, and HE Minister Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi. State Energy Affairs.

It was also attended on the Namibian side by His Excellency Mr. Frans Kabovi, Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs, and His Excellency Tom Allendo, Minister of Energy and Mines.

An official reception ceremony was held for the President of Namibia upon his arrival at the Amiri Diwan.