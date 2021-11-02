H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met with a number of Their Excellencies, Highnesses and Excellencies, heads of brotherly and friendly countries and heads of delegations participating in the twenty-sixth Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change COP26 at the Conference Center in Glasgow, Scotland, this morning. Today.

His Highness met with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, His Excellency President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El-Ghazwani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, President Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, President of the African Union, President Wavil Ramkalawan, President of the Seychelles, and President Gautabaya Rajapaksa The President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, and His Excellency Armen Sargsyan, President of the Republic of Armenia.

His Highness also met with His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait, His Excellency Mr. Najib Mikati, Prime Minister of the Lebanese Republic, His Excellency Mr. Abdul Hamid Mohammed Al-Dabaiba, Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity in the State of Libya, His Excellency Dr. Angela Merkel, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, and His Excellency Justin Trudeau, President The Ministers of Canada and His Excellency Mr. Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, and His Excellency Mr. Adi Rama, Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania, in addition to a number of heads of delegations participating in the Summit.

During the meetings, they reviewed relations of cooperation and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to exchanging opinions and viewpoints on the most prominent developments in the region, as well as discussing the most prominent topics on the summit agenda.

The meetings were attended by a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.