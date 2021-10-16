Doha – Al Sharq website

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed his condolences on the death of Sir David Ames, Member of the British Parliament and President of the Qatar-British Friendship Society.

His Highness said on Twitter: “With regret, I was informed of the death of Sir David Ames, Member of the British Parliament and President of the Qatar-British Friendship Society, who played an appreciable role in strengthening the historical relations between our two friendly countries.” My sincere condolences to his family and the British people.

