His Highness said on Twitter: “With regret, I was informed of the death of Sir David Ames, Member of the British Parliament and President of the Qatar-British Friendship Society, who played an appreciable role in strengthening the historical relations between our two friendly countries.” My sincere condolences to his family and the British people.