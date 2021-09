His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, sent a cable of condolences to his brother, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, on the death of Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Malika, asking the Almighty to bless her with his vast mercy, and to dwell in her vast gardens. And to inspire the noble royal family patience and solace.