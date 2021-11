His Highness The Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will participate tomorrow, Monday, in the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26).

The summit will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom, with the participation of a number of Their Majesties, Excellencies, Highnesses, Heads of State and Government.

His Highness the Emir is accompanied by an official delegation.