His Highness, the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, included under his generous patronage the graduation ceremony of the forty-fourth batch (class of 2021) of Qatar University students, which was held at the University’s Sports and Events Complex this morning.

The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Their Excellencies Sheikhs, members of the University’s Board of Trustees, Vice Presidents and parents of students.

During the ceremony, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani honored 126 outstanding graduate students, while His Excellency the President of the University handed over certificates to the 829 graduate students in various disciplines.

A film was also shown about the harvest and achievements of Qatar University during the academic year 2020-2021, the most prominent activities, programs and research innovations in various fields, in addition to the presentation of interviews with members of the university community, including medical graduate students and faculty members, in which they talked about their scientific achievements and academic research.

The ceremony included a speech by His Excellency Dr. Hassan Rashid Al-Derham, President of Qatar University, in which he stressed, “As we celebrate the forty-fourth batch of Qatar University graduates, our dear country is witnessing a comprehensive renaissance that would not have been achieved without the concerted efforts of the people of this country and their alignment behind his leadership.” Qatar University had the honor of contributing to the realization of this comprehensive renaissance by preparing generations of competencies, whose numbers exceeded fifty-seven thousand, who contributed with their efforts to build a free and dear homeland.

The President of Qatar University also praised the holding of the elections for the first Qatari Shura Council, which is a constitutional entitlement, which marks the beginning of a new era in the comprehensive renaissance of our dear country, Qatar. He praised the efforts of the State of Qatar and the rational government in dealing with the Corona pandemic and the success of Qatar University in continuing to carry out its mission and roles. Without prejudice to the precautionary measures.

The graduate student Salman Faris Al Ahbabi gave the graduates speech, in which he valued the vision of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, who secured the means of decent living and proper education.. He addressed His Highness the Emir by saying: “You are under your rational and diligent care that you give to education. And to his men and students, you have instilled in us all the high morals, lofty determination, love of the homeland, loyalty and belonging.” He noted the role of Qatar University, which is a lofty civilized edifice and a link between the ancient past and the bright present.

The graduation ceremony of the forty-fourth batch (class of 2021) of Qatar University students was held amid precautionary and preventive measures, to limit the spread of the new Corona virus (Covid-19).