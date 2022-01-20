H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attended, under his kind patronage, the graduation ceremony of the fourth batch of students nominated at the Police College of the Ministry of Interior, at the Police Training Institute in Al Sailiya this morning.

The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers.

The ceremony was also attended by His Excellency Mr. Mazen Abdullah Hilal Al-Faraya, Minister of Interior of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, His Excellency Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and senior security and military leaders from brotherly and friendly countries.

It was also attended by the heads of the diplomatic missions in the country, senior officers of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Interior, the Emiri Guard, the State Security Service, Lekhwiya Force, and guests of the ceremony.

At the beginning of the ceremony, the national anthem was played, followed by the queue leader’s permission to HH the Emir to inspect the queue of 90 graduates from the State of Qatar and the State of Palestine.

After reciting verses from the Holy Qur’an, displaying the march of the graduates’ queue and the military parade, His Highness the Amir honored the first graduate students, and the flag was received and handed over from the fourth to the fifth batch, the appointment order was read, the parade queue left, and the police college’s “officers of tomorrow” queue of students entered. At the end of the ceremony, the officers of the fourth batch took the oath and the college anthem.