The prayer was also performed by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani, His Excellency Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al Thani, a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs, Ministers, members of the Shura Council, a number of Their Excellencies ambassadors, heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the state, dignitaries and gentlemen. citizens.

His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Thaqil Sayer Al-Shammari, Judge of the Court of Cassation, member of the Supreme Judicial Council who led the worshipers, delivered the Eid sermon, in which he explained that the day of Eid is one of the rituals of God, and it is one of the rituals that the Lord Almighty spoke about in his dear book, and that it is one of the greatest days when God Almighty, explaining His virtue, the virtues of takbeer, the ruling on sacrifices and the purposes of drawing closer to God on the Day of Sacrifice, in which the feelings of Muslims united with joy and their tongues were united with takbeer and praise.