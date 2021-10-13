His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, presented the farewells of his brother, His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein, King of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, upon his departure this afternoon, along with the accompanying delegation, from Doha International Airport, after the conclusion of an official visit to the country.

Also at the farewell were HE Dr. Khalid bin Muhammad Al-Attiyah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, head of the delegation of honor accompanying His Majesty the King, a number of Their Excellencies the sheikhs, HE Sheikh Saud bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and HE Mr. Zaid Mufleh Al-Lawzi. Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the State.