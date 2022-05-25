His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stressed that His Highness’ visit to the United Kingdom comes at a time when the relations of the two countries are witnessing increasing opportunities in promising fields that will contribute to the consolidation of strategic relations for the good of the peoples of the two countries.

His Highness said in a tweet on his Twitter account: Today concluded my visit to the friendly United Kingdom, during which I was pleased to meet Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, the Prime Minister and a number of British officials, at a time when the relations of our two countries are witnessing increasing opportunities in promising fields that will contribute to the consolidation of these strategic relations for their The good of our people.