His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, welcomed his brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, the sisterly Sultan of Oman.

He said through his official account on Twitter: “I welcome my brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to his second country, Qatar, which is proud of its historical brotherly relations with brothers in Oman. Peace and security in the region.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his brother His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, the sisterly Sultan of Oman, held an official session of talks at the Amiri Diwan today.

At the beginning of the session, His Highness the Amir welcomed His Majesty the Sultan and the accompanying delegation, wishing His Majesty a pleasant stay and the brotherly relations between the two countries further development and growth in all fields, looking forward that this visit would contribute to deepening the brotherly ties between the two countries to achieve the aspirations and interests of the two brotherly peoples.

For his part, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his thanks to His Highness the Amir for the warm reception and generous hospitality, looking forward to strengthening brotherly bonds and cooperation relations in a way that achieves common aspirations and is in the interest of the two brotherly countries and peoples.

During the session, they discussed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance and develop them, especially in the political, economic, investment, tourism and transport fields. Views were also exchanged on prospects for strengthening joint Gulf action to enhance the region’s security and stability.

The session of the talks was attended by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Emir, His Highness Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the personal representative of the Emir, His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers.

On the Omani side, it was attended by His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs, and members of the accompanying official delegation.

His Highness the Emir and His Majesty the Sultan also held a bilateral meeting, during which they exchanged views and views on a number of regional and international issues and the current developments.

His Majesty the Sultan had arrived at the Emiri Diwan earlier today, where an official reception ceremony was held for His Majesty.