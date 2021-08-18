H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call this evening from Dr. Angela Merkel, Chancellor of the friendly Federal Republic of Germany.

During the call, the latest developments on the regional and international arenas were reviewed, especially the developments in Afghanistan and its repercussions. The two sides stressed the importance of continuing talks and intensifying the necessary efforts to achieve national reconciliation and the peaceful transfer of power for the benefit of the Afghan people.

During the call, they discussed the strong bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance and develop them.