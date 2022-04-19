His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from his brother, His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein, King of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, during which they reviewed the latest developments in occupied Palestine and the dangerous escalation in Al-Aqsa Mosque. The necessity of an immediate halt to the attacks and provocative practices of the Israeli occupation forces against worshipers and defenseless civilians in the mosque, according to the Emiri Diwan.

His Highness reiterated Qatar’s firm position on the justice of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, including the full right to practice their religious rites without restrictions and the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.