His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call this evening from his brother, President Mahmoud Abbas, President of the sisterly State of Palestine, in which he congratulated His Highness the Emir on the National Day of the State.

The President also expressed his congratulations on the success of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021.

During the call, they discussed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, aspects of their development and issues of common interest.