H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a message from His Excellency Mr. Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, congratulating His Highness on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of Qatar’s accession to the membership of the United Nations.

The message was conveyed by Her Excellency Ambassador Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations.

In the letter, Guterres affirmed his congratulations to the State of Qatar, the government and people, on the anniversary of its accession to the international organization. He said that the State of Qatar, over the past fifty years, has made multiple contributions in the fields of sustainable development, conflict prevention and settlement, combating terrorism, climate action, and health, at the regional and global levels.

He pointed out that the State of Qatar has hosted over the years a number of vital United Nations conferences and events that have helped push forward solutions based on global policies.

He said that Doha has today become an important center for diplomacy that facilitates some of the most complex conflicts in the world, especially in Afghanistan, where the State of Qatar has provided critical support for dialogue through diplomacy and generous humanitarian aid.

His Excellency pointed out that the State of Qatar is also a generous supporter of vital development and humanitarian efforts, and has contributed to combating the Covid-19 pandemic, and providing life-saving vaccines and assistance to the most vulnerable groups.

Guterres expressed his thanks to the State of Qatar for its unwavering support for the United Nations, and his aspiration to strengthen the bonds of relations between the United Nations and the State of Qatar in the coming years in their quest to advance peace, sustainable development and human rights for all.

For her part, Ambassador Sheikha Alia Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani said that the message of the Secretary-General of the United Nations reflects the extent of respect and appreciation for His Highness the Emir, the high position he holds at the international level and the desire of the United Nations to continue cooperation with the State of Qatar in various fields. International issues.

She stressed that it is a matter of pride and honor for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, in his message, to commend the contributions made by the State of Qatar to all issues of concern to the international community, especially in the field of development, conflict prevention and settlement, combating terrorism, climate action, and confronting the Corona pandemic, in addition to The Secretary-General of the United Nations affirmed that Doha has become an important international center for multilateral diplomacy to facilitate the settlement of the most complex disputes and to host vital United Nations conferences and events.